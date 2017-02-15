The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony that honors the remarkable feat achieved by individuals or teams in the world of sports. The 2017 Laureus Awards took place recently to honor these great sports personalities in Monaco.

The fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt, was named the Sportsman of the Year for the fourth time and he became just the third athlete to win this award four times after Roger Federer and Serena Williams. The Jamaican was given the award for his remarkable feat at the 2016 Olympics, where he won the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4x100 meters relay.

After receiving the award, Bolt said that he might not be competing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but wants to run as many races as possible for now because he has not yet gotten fat.

"For me I'm satisfied with what I've done,. If it was up to me I would've hung my shoes up after the Olympics, but the fans begged me to continue. I'm still in good shape; I'm not fat so I want to run as many races as possible."

American gymnast Simone Biles was awarded the Sports Woman of the Year after she won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Michael Phelps who had initially retired from swimming decided to make a comeback to the sport in 2016 during the Rio Olympics and what a comeback it was. He won five gold medals and for that he was honored with the Comeback of the Year award.

Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg was also present at the ceremony and after finishing second to his former teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2014 and 2015, the German racer finally won the world championship and was awarded the Breakthrough of the Year.

The story of Leicester City is one that is known all around the world after they ended up winning the Premier League title as 5,000-1 outsiders. The reigning Premier League champions were awarded the World Spirit of Sport for their remarkable feat in the world of football and their story will be one that will be never be forgotten.

Claudio Ranieri and club captain Wes Morgan were in attendance to collect the award and while Leicester could find themselves in a relegation battle towards the end of this season, Ranieri said that his team is united and that's what matters.

"This year is a tough year. But it's okay, we're united and that's very important. I like this season to think about last season, it was an amazing achievement. I'm an old manager, I'm here (in Monaco) not to win something for me but to represent Leicester, the squad, the chairman, club, everyone."

Here is a list of all awards from the Laureus Awards 2017.

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Usain Bolt

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Michael Phelps

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Beatrice Vio

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Nico Rosberg

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Rachel Atherton

Laureus World Team of the Year: Chicago Cubs

Laureus World Spirit of Sport: Leicester City

Laureus Sport for Good: Waves of Change

Laureus Sporting Inspiration: Olympic Refugee Team

Laureus Best Sporting Moment: Barcelona U12