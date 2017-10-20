The last major illustration by Tintin creator Herge will be put up for auction on Saturday (21 October) in Liege. Herge made the drawing, that included Tintin, his dog Snowy, Captain Haddock and a host of familiar characters, as a study for a mural at the Stockel metro station in Brussels.
Last Tintin comic strip expected to sell for more than $59,000 in auction
- October 20, 2017 17:15 IST
