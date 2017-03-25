Reports of a shootout and possible burglary at Las Vegas' famous Bellagio casino saw many panicked people running about early on Thursday.

There were reports that armed men wearing pig masks had stormed the hotel's Rolex store. There were also other reports of tourists hearing gunshots and that there was an "active shooter" in the area.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — Kira (@Kir_kamil) March 25, 2017

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department attempted to calm down the guests of the casino and tweeted that there was "no active shooter" in the region and that no one has suffered any injuries in the incident.

Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio. Initial reports indicated there was an “active shooter” which was false. NO injuries. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

The police officials are still investigating the incident which appears to be a burglary either at the Rolex store or in the casino itself.

Bellagio is a casino, resort, luxury hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

In December 2010, a helmet-wearing gunman had robbed the casino of $1.5 million in chips. In August 2011, he was convicted to a prison term of 9–27 years.