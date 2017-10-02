Nearly hundreds of bullets were fired on crowds at a music festival in Las Vegas late on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, a gunman reportedly opened fire using an automatic weapon.

A hospital spokesperson reportedly told Reuters that they could confirm there were at least two people dead and 24 injured in the incident.

At least 12 people are reportedly in a critical condition and are being treated at a hospital.

Police have reportedly locked down parts of the entertainment Strip, after reports of a high-powered weapon firing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Las Vegas Police tweeted that "one suspect is down" but there was still an "active investigation".

"Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time," police tweeted.

Two festival-goers, while speaking to NBC Las Vegas, said that they initially heard sounds of "firecrackers" but it gradually became evident that a shooter was firing "clip after clip" into the crowd.

One of the witnesses said that he was sure there were "multiple shooters".

Videos of the incident have also emerged online which showed the moment when the gunfire broke out during a song, sending the crowd running.

Witnesses said that they saw multiple victims wounded from the gunfire as they fled the bullets continuously being fired at the concert venue, according to Independent.

Flights in and out of the state have been temporarily stopped.

McCarran International Airport tweeted saying: "Flights in and out of the Las Vegas airport have been temporarily halted in response to reported shooting incident on Las Vegas Strip."

Video of the exact moment when the gunfire broke out: