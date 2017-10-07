Las Vegas police say they pursued more than a 1,000 leads, but still no clear motive

Las Vegas police investigating the deadliest shooting the US history have said they are now following up more than 1,000 leads but still do not have a clear motive. Gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly fired hundreds of rounds per minute for 10 minutes from a 32nd-floor hotel suite, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500. The 64-year-old killed himself before police stormed his suite.
- October 7, 2017 12:03 IST
