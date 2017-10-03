Leaders from across the world offered their condolences on Monday after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, United States, which claimed the lives of 59 people and injured more than 400.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire with a machine gun on people enjoying a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Reports state Paddok shot at people from the 32nd floor of a hotel late on Sunday. The attack has been deemed as the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Britain

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May called US President Donald Trump on Monday to offer her condolences.

She also took to Twitter to write: "The UK's thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas."

Britain has also suffered multiple terror attacks this year, with a similar assault at singer Ariana Grande's concert by a sucide bomber, which left 22 people dead.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was "horrified" by the "awful and indiscriminate" attack.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron offered words of comfort to the victims and their family.

"Emotional thoughts for our American partners and friends who have had to suffer the violence of our times in Las Vegas a few hours ago," Macron tweeted on Monday.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Twitter that the Eiffel Tower — the French capital's most iconic landmark — would go dark at midnight "in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas."

France also witnessed an attack on Sunday, where two women were killed by a man who attacked them knife at Marseille's train station in Paris.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US."

Russia

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev took to Facebook to express his condolences.

"I am shocked by the tragedy in Las Vegas," Medvedev wrote in Russian and in English.

"The crime is striking in its violence and cynicism. Russia shares the sorrow of those who lost their relatives and friends. We pass our sympathy and support to them and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Russian prime minister wrote.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also took to Twitter to denounce the attack.

"I condemn in the strongest terms possible today's terror attack in Las Vegas, NV. I sincerely hope that such attacks won't happen in the future. On behalf of the Turkish people, I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and all Americans," Erdogan said on Twitter.

Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called the incident a "heinous attack."

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed condolences.

Mexico

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto called the shooting "tragic."

Vatican

Words of comfort also poured in from the Vatican, where Pope Francis said he was "deeply saddened" and called the shooting a "senseless tragedy."

Media across these countries also highlighted the gun problem in the United States, and stressed on the need of gun control in the country.

Le Monde, a leading French newspaper, observed that the United States, "with 85 arms per 100 inhabitants, is also the Western country where the proportion of deaths by gunshots is the highest."