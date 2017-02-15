Remember Larissa Riquelme? Of course, football fans do! Remember how she made the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa a memorable experience...and almost everyone was wishing Paraguay won the tournament!

The Paraguayan model, now 31, is back with another special offer. Larissa, who unfortunately, has a boyfriend now, is willing to get naked for him...but the occasion is grander because she is willing to do the STRIPPING in front of the entire world!

"Maybe I would do it [strip naked] with Johnny [my boyfriend], so that women would be able to enjoy him and men would be able to enjoy Larissa," her own words, as she spoke to America's Spanish TV channel Univision.

Is this associated with football again?

Absolutely right, it is.

Root cause of the idea from Larissa

So here's the entire thing: Larissa's boyfriend Jonathan Fabbro plays for Mexican football side Jaguares de Chiapas (better known as Chiapas FC), based in the south-western Mexican state of Chiapas.

Answering a fan's question at a TV show, Larissa mentioned that she could definitely try and become the apple of the audiences' eye yet again after seven years, by willing to strip naked and post pictures in the public forum.

While winning the World Cup by Paraguay was the condition for Larissa to go naked in 2010, this time, the 31-year-old is going to enact the feat....if Chiapas FC reach the final of the Mexican league, known as the Liga MX, this season.

More about Jonathan Fabbro

Age: 35

Role: Attacking Midfielder

Born: Argentina

National team: Paraguay

What Larissa wants from Fabbro now

She wants her boyfriend to strip along with her, so that the Chiapas fans get a double bonanza! "I think the idea of a double would be a good one," said Larissa.

"After all, a championship winning performance needs a lot of effort from everybody. Hopefully it might even stimulate the right people to do their best."

Her TIP for Fabbro: "He is a great shot, but every time he stands in front of the goal with the ball in front of him, I told him love, just imagine that I am the goal. That is the way to make sure he scores a perfect shot," said Larissa.

IMPORTANT QUESTION...Will she live up to her promise?

Paraguay crashed out in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2010, but she nevertheless went ahead stripping naked...and over-exceeding expectations.

In case Chiavas FC don't even make it to the final this season, we are hoping against hope that the 31-year-old emulates her 2010 feat!

Her images with Fabbro...

