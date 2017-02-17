Largest giant huntsman spider in Australia donated to zoo

  February 17, 2017
    By Storyful
Zookeepers at the Australian Reptile Park have revealed the latest donation to their anti-venom programme. Behemoth is the largest giant huntsman spider the zoo has ever received. Earlier this year the park called for the public to collect funnel-web spiders to be milked to create an antidote against venomous spider bites. Huntsman spider bites are usually not dangerous for humans.
