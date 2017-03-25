Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav suffered minor injuries after he fell down following a stage collapse during a religious event in Patna on Friday. The 68-year-old was discharged after first aid treatment.

Yadav suffered minor injuries on his back. He had gone to Digha in Patna to attend a religious event and the incident occurred at around 7 pm.

The temporary structure collapsed due to the presence of too many people on the stage.

Yadav was taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors carried out tests and conducted an X-ray. Doctors have recommended complete rest for seven days.

Here's the video of the stage collapse: