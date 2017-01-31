Popular fashion show, Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, is back with ace designers' collections. Budding designers as well as well-established names will showcase their creative and amazing creations on the runway for five days.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk for Anita Dongre in Lakme Fashion Week 2017

From designs depicting Kutch villages to Flamingos, LFW 2017 will see a number of creations on the runway.

WHEN AND WHERE

The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2017 will commence on February 1 and will go on till February 5 and will take place at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The show will begin 8 am onwards.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Budding and Popular designers:

Budding labels such as Pallavi Singh, Nakita Singh, Soumodeep Dutta, Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla, and Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri will be presenting their collection on the first day of the fashion week. Then, famous designers like Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar, Narendra Kumar, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham, Thakore, Aneeth Arora, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Payal Singhal will showcase their collection.

Also, husband-wife designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who have designed for Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, are bringing their signature flair to the Lakme Fashion Week runway after six years this season.

Gen Next show:

Like every year, LFW 2017 will also have a special runway show dedicated to Gen Next, where several young Bollywood actors walk the ramp for debut designers. Some of the labels making their debut this year are Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla's Poochki, Nakita Singh, Resham Karamchandani and Sanya Suri's The Pot Plant, Pallavi Singh's Arcvsh, Nakita Singh and Soumodeep Dutta.

Showstopper:

Every year, Kareena Kapoor Khan surprises with her charm and designer outfits on LFW runway. This year, she will be the showstopper for Anita Dongre and the collection is based on the theme 'Liquid Gold' - Lakme's beauty statement of this season. Bebo has always been a part of this fashion show, most of the time as the showstopper. Kareena last walked LFW when she was heavily pregnant for Sabyasachi.

Other showstoppers will be Diana Penty for Payal Singhal, Padma Lakshmi for Tarun Tahiliani and Sophie Choudry for Abha Chaudhary. A lot of other designers have decided to keep the name of showstoppers under wraps for now.

Also, the highlight of the show will be Anjali Lama, who will be the first transgender model to walk the runway at LFW.

First time a retail brand on LFW:

One of UAE-based fast fashion retailers, Splash, will also be showcasing its Spring Summer'17 collection at Lakme Fashion Week. This is going to be the first time a retail brand will be unveiling its collection at the esteemed fashion show. The brand has roped in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassadors and hence they are likely to walk for the brand.

WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

You will be able to watch the live streaming of the Lakme Fashion Week's Summer/Resort 2017 on the official website of the Lakme Fashion Week 2017 and Hotstar.