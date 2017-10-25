Wax figures are a risky thing and the terrible ones go viral. So naturally, when this new wax figure of Lady Gaga in Peru was revealed, social media was definitely not pleased. They dropped bombs and fired shots in the finest form via tweets and it's hilarious.

While the wax figure paid homage to Gaga's arguably most iconic, yet questionable fashion phase and brought back her in all her meat-dressed glory, social media claims this is "disrespectful."

Gaga looks weathered and just not herself in her supposed wax replica, flaunting the infamous meat dress from the 2010 MTV VMAs. It all started with a Gaga fan account sharing the photos of the statue and since then retweets and remarks have been pouring in like crazy.

The tweets have gone from "The disrespect is too much!" to "What the actual f--k is this." Fans have also raised the question of possible legal action, suing over the wax figure. Trust them little monsters – or as Gaga's fandom is called – to be all fired up and raging!

Among the most iconic twitter reactions, we resonate with this one particular tweet: "How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS?"

So, this is where it all began...

Lady Gaga's new wax figure in Peru! ❤ pic.twitter.com/y5l0eStEZN — Lady Gaga | Tobey (@tobeymonster) October 19, 2017

Which then led to this:

wow the disrespect — ?? (@kyaaa2_) October 20, 2017

What the fuck is that!? Don't fix it, Jesus. Just delete it. pic.twitter.com/bKaFM3lqJl — Aurora BOOrealis ? (@LayUpUnderBey) October 20, 2017

More like a wax figure of a old woman getting ready to go to a swingers party....... — ~Morningstar~ (@Morgen_stern555) October 20, 2017

She has Donatella's face, Madonna's arms, and Hannah Montana's wig from season 1. This is just disrespectful. — Princess of Genovia (@megancarterxo) October 20, 2017

Others were a little kinder...

Put it out of it's misery — ??Spookyniela?? (@sadnielaa) October 20, 2017

Why they got Lady Gaga looking like Quagmire? pic.twitter.com/wvcF7PEeNv — ?B.I.E.ologist? (@Satirony) October 21, 2017

one slap in your face with that arm and you wake up in Hogwarts pic.twitter.com/95tjSxFgUk — elie (@meanmoneykordei) October 20, 2017

But we all unanimously agree that

something went horribly wrong here — Edwin Costa (@SexyEdwin) October 20, 2017

The chipped away lipstick, the lashes, the nappy cheap wig ? they did her dirty — ⚔️ (@RadiantEdits) October 20, 2017

Something about this wax figure isn't right and it's got all of Twitter like...