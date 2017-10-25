lady gaga
Lady Gaga at the 59th Grammy Awards, 2017 (L) and the wax figure of Gaga in Peru (R).MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Wax figures are a risky thing and the terrible ones go viral. So naturally, when this new wax figure of Lady Gaga in Peru was revealed, social media was definitely not pleased. They dropped bombs and fired shots in the finest form via tweets and it's hilarious.

While the wax figure paid homage to Gaga's arguably most iconic, yet questionable fashion phase and brought back her in all her meat-dressed glory, social media claims this is "disrespectful."

Gaga looks weathered and just not herself in her supposed wax replica, flaunting the infamous meat dress from the 2010 MTV VMAs. It all started with a Gaga fan account sharing the photos of the statue and since then retweets and remarks have been pouring in like crazy.

The tweets have gone from "The disrespect is too much!" to "What the actual f--k is this." Fans have also raised the question of possible legal action, suing over the wax figure. Trust them little monsters – or as Gaga's fandom is called – to be all fired up and raging!

Among the most iconic twitter reactions, we resonate with this one particular tweet: "How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS?"

So, this is where it all began...

Which then led to this:

Others were a little kinder...

But we all unanimously agree that

Something about this wax figure isn't right and it's got all of Twitter like...

