Kylie Jenner has returned to social media after her recent Snapchat hack and she has come back hot and raunchy. The reality star posed in sexy lingerie for the social media platform and fans obviously bowed down to her beauty.

The 19-year-old, who has never shied away from flaunting her assets, sported a yellow sheer bombshell bra by Victoria's Secret to show off her sultry side. The reality star showed off her toned body as she took a mirror selfie. Wearing a golden bracelet, the TV star looked like she was right out of bed.

While the sexy picture teased a few online, it also raised a few eyebrows. The Jenner sister's fans noticed that her assets were bigger than usual. This quickly led to fans enquiring if the 19-year-old got breast implants.

Fans began comparing her older photos to find the massive difference and pointed out the possibilities of breast implants. A few took to Twitter to question the star. "Just tell the truth...u got a b**b job... It's okay girl," a fan wrote while another called her out asking her to just admit that she has gone under the knife.

This led to Hollywood Life reaching out to a plastic surgeon to know if she did. Confirming the possibility of breast implants, the surgeon told the website that there are chances that she got two-cups bigger.

But the website also spoke to a source close to Kylie to clarify if she did get a job done. The insider revealed, "Kylie swears blind she hasn't had a boob job, but then she did the same when there was speculation she had lip implants, and look how that worked out."

"Kylie insists that her boobs look bigger because of weight gain and wearing a push up bra, but no one's really buying it — I mean, her boobs are WAY bigger!" the source added.

The source also added, "If she did have implants, I don't think Kylie will ever admit to it though, because that's just the way she is. She loves all the speculation, because it keeps her in the news, and Kylie loves to be the center of attention."

While the debate continues if or not Kylie has got implants, what do you think? Has she gone under the knife for some bigger assets? Let us know in the comments below.