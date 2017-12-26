The Christmas aura hasn't even left most of us and talking about gifts – we all can vouch for the fact that one of the most awaited pop culture gifts many were looking forward to was the Kardashian Christmas card.

But now that it's finally here, people have been left terribly disappointed and outraged too! Why you ask? Because Kylie Jenner is nowhere on that card.

For anybody who has been hooked on social media, it's no news that the 20-year-old's pregnancy rumours have been the most talked about things ever since TMZ broke it back in September.

And with Khloe Kardashian, 34, finally confirming her pregnancy rumours, a lot of ardent fans were looking forward to this card for the big reveal about the youngest sibling's rumoured baby.

The build-up has been fantastic, to say the least – with fans and followers having assumed that they were going to drop the bomb to steal the Christmas spotlight – as per their signature move with everything, but sadly, Kylie and her bump are still a 'no show'.

DAY 24- CHRISTMAS EVE

Older sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, who is also expecting her third baby via surrogacy, was the first one to post the final snap, taken by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, which featured everyone, except their youngest sibling.

And this said group of everyone had already appeared in their teaser snaps leading up to the big day; having caused many to believe that Kylie's absence thus far was a hint at the baby bump reveal on the final day, but alas – you can't get everything you wish for.

so... the Holiday Collection launches today

The card features Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton, Kendall Jenner, Penelope and Mason and Reign Disick, Saint and North West and Dream Kardashian too, all dressed in matching white tops and denim jeans.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS

The Kardashian's brother Rob wasn't present in the frame either, but that hasn't caused fans to fret as much. Even though Kylie was all smiles opening gifts with her family on Khloe's Christmas morning Snapchat session, Twitter is not satisfied with this missing-in-action play of hers.

And here's what social media has to say:

Me after seeing day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/oBKffmaFOo — Abby (@abby_matthews27) December 26, 2017

spent all day waiting for that final kardashian christmas card and kylie isn’t even in it pic.twitter.com/xdDAuwgtQU — Kyle Campbell (@kylepcampbell2) December 26, 2017

2017 has been filled with stress but never have I ever been so stressed out waiting for this last damn Kardashian Christmas card revealing if Kylie is pregnant or not. Khloe was enough stress but damn Kylie you waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ to reveal it or what. — Josh ? (@j0shhua17) December 25, 2017

Kim fucking Kardashian really played the fuck out of us. Had us waiting 25 days to see if Kylie Jenner pregnant and she’s not even in the damn christmas card shit. KYLIE BITCH, IM COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/LtVovzYi7Q — icy grl ❄️ (@pettyreligion) December 26, 2017

OKAY SIS. IT’S THE 25TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS WHERE IS THE END OF THE KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD. C’MON KYLIE. IM READY TO SEE THIS BUMP. @KylieJenner @KimKardashian #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/guvN4zcpvS — Slay Dudley the Lover Boy (@squiddy_minerva) December 25, 2017

ive been checking every kardashian’s/jenner instagram page non stop bc i’m waiting for day 25 of the christmas card. if kylie doesn’t announce she is pregnant in that one i’m gonna be so disappointed — Rebecca Cherie (@RCHewitt143) December 25, 2017

IT’S 6 O FUCKING CLOCK WHERE IS THE LAST PHOTO FOR THE KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD. WHEN IS KYLIE GOING TO CONFIRM THE PREGNANCY! I CANT ENJOY MY FUCKING HOLIDAY BECAUSE I’M SO GODDAMNED INVESTED IN THE LIFE OF SOMEONE WHO DOESN’T EVEN KNOW THAT I EXIST — Captain?? (@Tal_Hunter) December 25, 2017

Impatiently awaiting the Kardashian’s final Christmas card photo and if it’s not Kylie’s pregnancy reveal it’ll be the biggest let down of my 2017 — K E L S ? (@kelseymullerr) December 25, 2017

I’m disgusted by the amount of times I’ve refreshed my Instagram in hopes that Day 25 of the Kardashian’s Christmas card is posted and @KylieJenner’s pregnancy can be confirmed. — Charis (@charis_wise_) December 25, 2017

no I didn’t spend my day constantly refreshing my Instagram to see the Kardashian’s Christmas card and no I am not upset Kylie isn’t in it and didn’t announce if she’s pregnant or not but I also sit on a throne of lies so??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0wHZKXqoWP — yvette (@yvettejolene) December 26, 2017

When it’s half 8 at night and the Kardashian’s still haven’t posted their last Christmas card with Kylie’s pregnancy debut pic.twitter.com/63vBtXvz6d — ~ Shannon ~ (@shannonmaile_) December 25, 2017

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by the the game that was Kardashian Christmas card....?? — Pamé Jiménez (@pamjelaa) December 26, 2017

Me seeing Kim tweet the final Kardashian Christmas card pic.twitter.com/b5FkBln3nW — Kate ? (@thekateedit_) December 26, 2017

Just saw the 25 Kardashian Christmas card and all I could think was "so this is what DJ Khaled meant when he discussed playing oneself." — Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) December 26, 2017

That is not the Kardashian’s Christmas card that I’ve been waiting 25 days for ???‍♀️ — #TeamAllison (@Fabulous_Andrea) December 26, 2017

OKAY 100% FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS BUT IDK WHY KYLIE ISN’T IN THE KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD AND IT’S SO ANNOYING — amanda♕ (@__anoreika) December 26, 2017

I could talk about Kylie’s non-reveal in the Kardashian Christmas card for HOURS someone needs to book me on a talk show or podcast pic.twitter.com/M329TXi8D7 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 26, 2017

I’m calling 911 bc it’s day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas card and there is still no pregnant Kylie — Jacqueline (@jacq_nie) December 26, 2017

The lack of #KylieJenner in the Kardashian Christmas Card is bothering me WAY more than it should like WTF sis where you at... someone give me answers please — KB (@digitalkara) December 26, 2017