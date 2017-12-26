kardashian christmas card
The Kardashian Christmas card (L) Kylie Jenner (R)Instagram/Kim Kardashian West | Kylie Jenner

The Christmas aura hasn't even left most of us and talking about gifts – we all can vouch for the fact that one of the most awaited pop culture gifts many were looking forward to was the Kardashian Christmas card.

But now that it's finally here, people have been left terribly disappointed and outraged too! Why you ask? Because Kylie Jenner is nowhere on that card.

For anybody who has been hooked on social media, it's no news that the 20-year-old's pregnancy rumours have been the most talked about things ever since TMZ broke it back in September.

And with Khloe Kardashian, 34, finally confirming her pregnancy rumours, a lot of ardent fans were looking forward to this card for the big reveal about the youngest sibling's rumoured baby.

The build-up has been fantastic, to say the least – with fans and followers having assumed that they were going to drop the bomb to steal the Christmas spotlight – as per their signature move with everything, but sadly, Kylie and her bump are still a 'no show'.

Older sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, who is also expecting her third baby via surrogacy, was the first one to post the final snap, taken by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, which featured everyone, except their youngest sibling.

And this said group of everyone had already appeared in their teaser snaps leading up to the big day; having caused many to believe that Kylie's absence thus far was a hint at the baby bump reveal on the final day, but alas – you can't get everything you wish for.

The card features Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton, Kendall Jenner, Penelope and Mason and Reign Disick, Saint and North West and Dream Kardashian too, all dressed in matching white tops and denim jeans.

The Kardashian's brother Rob wasn't present in the frame either, but that hasn't caused fans to fret as much. Even though Kylie was all smiles opening gifts with her family on Khloe's Christmas morning Snapchat session, Twitter is not satisfied with this missing-in-action play of hers.

And here's what social media has to say: