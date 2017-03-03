Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner recently captured the attention of over a million Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself on The Kylie shop. The image is similar to that of her big sister Kim Kardashian's selfie from 2013.

Kylie Jenner goes topless for her Instagram followers

The television personality uploaded the image on the social media platform on Thursday and it featured her wearing a black lingerie and a blue denim, which she is trying to pull down.

"The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst," reads the caption of the photo. As of now, the belfie a.k.a butt selfie of Kylie Jenner has been liked by over 32,000 people and received around 330 comments.

The racy picture attracted many of her Instagram followers who admitted that they want to try out the new collection. So Kylie posted another set of photos featuring t-shirts with the image printed on it.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:38am PST

However, some of her fans criticised the television personality for posting the butt selfie and described it as a disturbing, indecent photo. The hateful comments ranged from, "This is too much" and "Is this porn" to "Not appropriate or decent!" and "So disturbing."

A few of the netizens even questioned her business ethics through the comments section. While one of them wrote, "What the hell is this??? This is not anywhere near FASHION! I'm sorry," another stated, "When you can do all things just to get More money, I wonder how people can't never get enough of koney."

But Kylie has never been shy of flaunting her curves. Recently, she posted a topless photo of herself on her official Instagram page, which attracted over a million social media users.