Newly-single Kylie Jenner on Friday hit the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival dressed in a tight gold attire that looked very similar to what her elder sister Kim Kardashian wore to the premiere of The Promise.

Also read: Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski enjoy some pool time ahead of Coachella music festival [PHOTOS]

Kylie's attire was shorter than Kim's and it showed off her amazing legs, but the youngest Jenner suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction when it rode up her legs and exposed her Spanx.

highlighter hair A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Last pic. Vintage Versace. The Promise Premiere A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Kylie is currently single after splitting up from her long-time beau Tyga. She is sure to run into Tyga during the music festival, something she isn't looking forward to.

"Kylie [Jenner] is super excited to see Travis Scott at Coachella this weekend, but she became nervous and terrified when she found out Tyga was going too," a source told HollywoodLife.

"Both Tyga and Kylie will be at the big festival and each went with their own set of friends," the insider explained. "Kylie is going to do everything she can to avoid her ex at Coachella this weekend, particularly tonight when Travis hits the main stage," the source added.

According to the insider, Kylie does not want to bump into Tyga when she is "sitting on the lap of another rapper at a party" and she is taking all precautions to avoid running into him.

"So, she has told her squad to be on the look out for her ex. She is trying to move on from Tyga and wants to feel free to hook up with Travis, or whomever she wants this weekend. She can't believe Tyga is going to be around to possibly ruin her good time," said the insider.