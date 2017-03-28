- Play Paul Ryan on Obamacare vote failure: I will not sugar coat this. This is disappointing day for us
Does Jewish vegan vlogger Henya Mania believe factory farming is akin to the Holocaust?
Trump praises Paul Ryan for hard work on failed Obamacare vote
Formula 1 in numbers
‘Kurt would not bear ill-feeling’ says brother-in-law of American killed in Westminster attack
The family of the US tourist killed in the Westminster terror attack said they had been through a humbling and difficult experience, but they have felt the love of so many people. Kurt and Melissa Cochran, from Utah, were on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were mowed down on Westminster Bridge by a car driven by Khalid Masood, who killed four people in his rampage before being shot dead. Kurt died, Melissa was seriously injured.
