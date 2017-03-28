‘Kurt would not bear ill-feeling’ says brother-in-law of American killed in Westminster attack

The family of the US tourist killed in the Westminster terror attack said they had been through a humbling and difficult experience, but they have felt the love of so many people. Kurt and Melissa Cochran, from Utah, were on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were mowed down on Westminster Bridge by a car driven by Khalid Masood, who killed four people in his rampage before being shot dead. Kurt died, Melissa was seriously injured.