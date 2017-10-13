It looks like Austria-based KTM could soon be adding the much-awaited RC 250 to its line-up in India. If the pictures making their way to the web are anything to go by, the company is testing RC 250 on Indian roads. RC 250 is a sporty version of 250 Duke and could be launched in the country as early as 2018.

From the images shared by MotorBeam, the prototype of RC 250 appears production-ready and shares similarities with RC 390, its bigger sibling. The body fairing of the new RC 250 has more than a passing resemblance to RC 390 with the dominant orange, white and black colour theme left unaltered. The RC 250 features side-mounted exhaust like the one in RC 390. The RC 200 gets an under-body exhaust. It is not sure whether the India-bound RC 250 will get ABS and a slipper clutch.

Likely to be powered by the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that powers the 250 Duke, the RC 250 will employ 300mm disc in front and a single 230mm disc at the rear. The bike will get 43mm upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The engine churns out 29.5 bhp of power at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission.

In terms of pricing, RC 250 is likely to get a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh. The 250 Duke is sold for Rs 1.77 lakh in India.