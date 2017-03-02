After going topless several times, Kristen Stewart now bares her butt in a black thong, sheer tights and heels for a magazine cover shoot. Stewart left little to the imagination when she stripped down to shoot some sexy photos for "V" magazine.

Also Read: Stella Maxwell's Milan Fashion Week nip-slip has Internet going crazy

The V magazine revealed the stunning photos, lensed by legendary photographer Mario Testino, of the Twilight actress wearing thong underwear and posing topless. Stewart posed for the magazine's V106 'Free Spirit' issue that celebrates "the creators and visionaries unafraid to challenge norms and push boundaries."

Stewart sported a fierce platinum crop than her usual brunette locks for the photo shoot. In one image, she is seen wearing electric blue pants and just a jacket covering her assets, while in another photo, she is seen wearing black pants and Stella McCartney blazer.

She also posed topless wearing only a black thong, sheer tights and heel for one of the photos. In the black and white image, she is showing her bare back to the camera with her hands wrapped around her neck.

The actress in her interview with the magazine opened up about her relationship with designer Karl Lagerfeld. "Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He's a compulsive and obsessive artist and it's contagious. And he's kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often," she said.

Check out Kristen Stewart's stunning photos below: