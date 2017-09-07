It looks like life is coming a full circle for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Rumour has it that the former Twilight couple might just be getting back together.

There are signs hinting that the Twilight stars are "rekindling their fiery romance," says Life & Style Magazine, quoting sources close to the pair. An insider claims, "Robert and Kristen have become very close again... [They] are talking all the time."

Also Read: Is Katy Perry secretly dating Robert Pattinson?

The magazine also suggests that Pattinson is currently single. There are also speculations that FKA Wigs and Pattinson may have officially parted ways. "Rob and his fiancée Wigs are on a break," a source told Hollywood Life.

Stewart, the bisexual celebrity, who is in a relationship with her gay partner and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, recently told Harper Bazaar that she was open to dating men again.

"Yeah, totally. Definitely... Some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'" she told the magazine last month.

"I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of," she had added.

Stewart's statement to HB has further added fuel to the speculations that the Twilight star is still carrying a "torch" for her former flame. The tabloid, citing their onscreen names, wrote, "A Bella-Edward reunion seems imminent."

Despite Stewart infamously cheating on Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders in 2012, another source also added, "Rob's (Pattinson) pals would love to see them get back together."

While these are merely claims of insiders, there is no confirmation from the couple yet. Stewart, however, confirmed that she was truly and deeply in love. The actress told HB, "I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated."

Will they get back together? Should they reunite? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.