The NDA's Presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, has resigned as the Governor of Bihar, it was announced on Tuesday, 20th of June.

The resignation has come in the wake of Kovind filing his nomination for the Presidency, most probably on Friday.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said that Kovind's resignation has been accepted.

President Pranab Mukherjee has appointed West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to take over the additional charge of Bihar Raj Bhawan until further notice.