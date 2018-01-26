Days after Kim and Kourtney made heads turn with their Calvin Klein photoshoot, which fuelled Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumours, the two Kardashian sisters took to Instagram to flaunt ample assets.

Turning up the temperatures with their bombshell bods, Kim and Kourtney took turns to set pulses racing.

First, Kim wooed her Instagram followers by posing topless for a mirror selfie. The reality star gave followers an eyeful when she posed in nothing but a pair of crystal panties for the shot.

The mother-of-three drew attention to her toned body while she used her arms to cover her modesty. Evidently, her arms covered her nipples but emphasised on her curvy assets.

Apart from her busty torso, Kim also gave fans some solid fitness goals as her toned abs also caught Instagram users' attention.

While she let her blonde tresses fall of her shoulder, Kim decided to let her crystal undies shine and she ditched all jewellery for the selfie.

Like this wasn't enough for the Kardashian fans, Kourtney took things a notch higher when she posed in a thong to flaunt her derriere and her long legs. The 38-year-old donned a pair of white bikini for the pose.

The tiny stringed bikini gave fans an eyeful of her curves. Flashing her beautiful smile for the camera, Kourtney sat elegantly by a bar at the eco-friendly Imanta Resort in Punta Mita. Kourtney is reportedly enjoying her Mexican vacation and the picture is just a sneak peek into her fun holiday.

Through the picture, Kourtney also showed off her sun-kissed skin while a picturesque view played a perfect background.

She captioned the picture: "Mujer feliz," in Spanish, which translates to "happy woman."

Kourtney's hot picture comes a few days after she posted derriere after she showed off her plump assets from the same holiday.