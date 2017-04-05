It can be hard to resist falling in love with your sexy ex on a holiday. This thought may have crossed Scott Disick's mind as he saw his ex, Kourtney Kardashian walking around the pool in a sexy white two-piece on their Hawaiian vacation.

The exes reunited to head off on a relaxing getaway on the Hawaiian lands. The duo was accompanied by their three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, and it clearly looked like the two could be more than just two estranged parents.

Kourtney walked out of their stay looking fab in a white thong bikini. Sitting by the poolside, she flaunted her booty and abs for the shutterbugs. Enjoying the day with the kids and her ex, Kourtney basked in some sun by the pool.

On the other hand, Scott chose to keep it casual in shorts and a t-shirt.

While the two did not indulge in any PDA, the pictures clearly indicate that Scott and Kourtney were comfortable in each other's company.

#kourtneykardashian in Hawaii today A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Кортни Кардашьян в бикини. Как тебе ее формы? #kourtneykardashian A post shared by PEOPLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

For those living under a rock, Kourtney and Scott broke up back in July 2015 after Scott was photographed partying hard and getting cozy with Chloe Bartoli.

The incident not only separated the two, but Scott also took some time out in rehab. Over the ensuing year-and-a-half, the two have reached a friendly place in their relationship and are successfully co-parenting the children.

It was speculated that the Kardashian sister was back with Scott at the end of 2016. But the speculation died when Scott brought over another woman to the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica a few weeks later.

As of now, the spark is still there. Only time will tell if it reunites the two or not.