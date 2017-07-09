It appears that Kourtney Kardashian suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during her date with daughter Penelope. The Kardashian daughter turned five and to mark the occasion, the mother-daughter duo stepped out in their chic summer dresses to celebrate.

However, the outing drew more attention to Kourtney's bosom than the mother-daughter bonding. The 38-year-old was pictured walking hand-in-hand with her daughter holding refreshing drinks when the incident took place.

Wearing a skin-tight tangerine dress, Kourtney's popping nipple caught the attention of the cameras. Venturing out bra-less, like she has been over the past few occasions, the reality star didn't seem like the nip slip bothered her. She flaunted her sexy figure as she walked pass the paparazzi.

Flashing her gorgeous smile, the star was confident of what she was wearing and seemed okay with the show. Keeping it a casual affair, Kourtney sported a pair of white Adidas sneakers. She completed the look with a trendy set of sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

She dressed Penelope in a cute little white dress and pink flip flops. While the two sipped on their cold drinks, Scott Disick was nowhere to be seen around. And with Kourtney enjoying her new relationship with beau Younes Bendjima, she might be least bothered about her ex's presence.

The Kardashian star appears to be happy in her new-found love life. She has been spotted holidaying with the boxer-turned-boyfriend recently. Their PDA was evident when they were spending time at Cannes this year.

#kourtneykardashian #penelopedisick A post shared by kardashians_vzla (@kardashians_vzla) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

The relationship also seems to help her become more outdoor person. A self-proclaimed homebody, Kourtney has been spending most of the summers on the sands and recently, she was spotted at a club, which is said to be unlike her.

How I get in shape fast...on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Sharing a sultry picture from the night, a bra-less Kourtney wore a shimmering backless dress as she flashes her long luscious legs for the camera.