Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were in Chennai on Sunday, March 11, to attend the condolence meet held for late actress Sridevi. The Tamil film industry had organized an event to recount its memories with the actress, who had worked in several Tamil films before foraying into Bollywood.

The Nadigar Sangam had organised an event in the morning which was graced by the office bearers and actors like Ambika, Bhagyaraj, Sivakumar and many others. However, a similar event in the evening saw the turnout of big names from Kollywood.

Latha Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Meena, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sonia Aggarwal, Karthi, Prasanna, Prabhu Deva, Gayathri Raghuram, K Bhagyaraj, Vineeth, Srikanth, Arun Vijay, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and host of others were part of the private meet.

Earlier in the day, Ajith and his wife Shalini met Boney Kapoor and his daughters at their residence at CIT Nagar to express their condolences. It was reported that the Kollywood's 'it' couple was supposed to visit Mumbai, but due to the delay in bringing home Sridevi's mortal remains from Dubai, the couple had to cancel their visit.

Ajith had a shared a special bond with Sridevi after working with her in the Tamil version of English Vinglish.

Kollywood's icons like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan skipped the meeting due to unknown reasons. While Rajini is off to the Himalayas on a spiritual trip, Kamal Haasan is busy with his political meetings. The actors had gone to Mumbai following Sridevi's death and met Boney Kapoor's family members.

Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning on February 24 in Dubai.