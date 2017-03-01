Filmmaker Karan Johar, who makes headline every now and then, has taken a short break from work. The host of Koffee With Karan 5 has flown to London to spend some quality time.

Well, he isn't alone and is accompanied by his best friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The two have been friends for a long time and share a great professional rapport. While Manish has always been the costume designer for Karan's movies, the latter has always been present at Manish's shows.

Karan has been posting pictures from their holiday in the beautiful city on Instagram and going by the pictures, it looks like the two are having great fun together. In one of the pictures, Karan captioned it saying: "#londoncity #bff @manishmalhotra05"

Meanwhile, KJo's production venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to hit the theatres soon. He is also in news for his popular talk show Koffee With Karan 5 and the guests who show up every week.

Recently, there were reports that Karan scrapped ace comedian Kapil Sharma's episode from Koffee With Karan 5 because of a tiff between the two. Rumours had it that Kapil got miffed at Karan when quizzed about his relationship status during the shoot of the talk show.

There were also reports that at a recent award show, which Kapil co-hosted with Karan, the comedian called Shah Rukh Khan on the stage to co-host a segment and insulted Karan. Kapil told the filmmaker: "You are my assistant and you may leave now," which apparently didn't go down well with Karan. However, the channel Star World recently unveiled the promo of Kapil's episode on Koffee With Karan 5, which will be aired soon.