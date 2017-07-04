An employee of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Estate allegedly committed suicide at his house on Monday, July 3.

Tamil Nadu: Security guard at Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Tea Estate found hacked to death

The deceased, Dinesh Kumar (24), used to work as a data entry operator in the estate. He was found hanging at his house in the Kengarai Naduhatty village near Kilkotagiri in the Nilgiris.

According to the Times of India, Nilgiris SP Murali Rambha said when Kumar's sister and mother found him hanging at around 10:30 am, they immediately removed the knot and brought him down.

"When the family members rescued Dinesh, he was alive. However, when he was taken to the Kotagiri government hospital, doctors said he was brought dead," said Rambha.

Meanwhile, the Kotagiri police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Rambha also said that that Dinesh, a BSc graduate, had been working at the estate for the past five years.

"He had some health problems. He underwent surgery for both eyes recently. For the past 20 days he had not been attending office," said the SP.

"There is nothing suspicious about the death, except that it was unnatural," added Rambha.

While an investigation is under way, preliminary post-mortem reports have claimed it was a case of suicide by hanging.

Rambha said Kumar's death was not related to the previous deaths in the estate. "We don't see any connection or link between the Kodanad murder case and his suicide now," said Rambha.

Kumar's death came after two months after a 41-year-old security guard named Om Bahadur was found hacked to death in the Kodanad tea estate by a group of 10 men, while a suspect of the murder case died in a road accident almost a week later.