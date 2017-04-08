Mohanlal's fourth Malayalam movie in the popular Major Mahadevan series, 1971 Beyond Borders, hit theatres on April 7 and has opened to a mixed response from the audience. While the superstar's fans are all praise for the war drama, helmed by Major Ravi, many are of the opinion that it has a disappointing storyline that has failed to impress the audience.

Looks like the cine-goers' mixed word-of-mouth has affected the box office collection of the Mohanlal-starrer with it failing to beat the opening day business of Mammootty's The Great Father at the multiplexes in Kochi. Though expectations from 1971 Beyond Borders were high, the movie raked in an amount far less than what the Haneef Adeni directorial earned on the initial day.

From a total of 36 shows at six multiplexes in the city, the Mohanlal-starrer has made a gross earning of Rs 9.95 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 84.14 percent on Friday. The highest amount it could collect is Rs 2.75 lakh from PVR Cinemas, and the film had only eight houseful shows on the opening day there despite it being a superstar movie.

Meanwhile, with a theatre occupancy of 96.39 percent, Mammootty's The Great Father had made an excellent box office collection of Rs 13.89 lakh, which is nearly Rs 4 lakh more than what 1971 Beyond Borders could earn on the first day from the multiplexes. However, compared to the Mohanlal-starrer, The Great Father had 11 more shows on the opening day at the centres that helped the megastar movie to score well.

However, the makers and trade analysts are yet to reveal the Kerala and all-India gross collection of 1971 Beyond Borders, to know if it has broken the opening day record of The Great Father, which is said to have raked in Rs. 4.31 on its day one at the Kerala box office crossing the first day business of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan.

