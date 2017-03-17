The first video song, Ko Ko Kozhi from megastar Mammootty's movie The Great Father finally hits the cyberspace on Friday, March 17.

The three minute video song, featuring Mammootty, Sneha, Baby Anikha and many kids, has been composed by Gopi Sunder and penned by Harinarayanan. Prarthana Indrajith and Nakshatra Indrajith have rendered their voice for the peppy number, and it marks the debut of actor Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima Indrajith's daughters as a playback singer in Malayalam.

The audio of the latest track was released through major radio stations in Kerala on February 16, and it was announced by Indrajith and Prithviraj Sukumaran via their Facebook pages. "#TheGreatFather audio will be released through major FM stations tomorrow at 2pm IST! Will mark the debut of 12 yr old Prarthana Indrajith as a playback singer! #GopiSundar #AugustCinema[sic]," Prithviraj, uncle of the young singer, had posted on his social media page.

The Great Father, helmed by Haneef Adeni, is one of the most anticipated flicks in Malayalam this year. The teasers, introducing the characters played by Mammootty, Arya and Anikha, have already opened to stupendous response from the audience and are among the most watched videos on social media.

The upcoming action thriller is co-produced by Prithviraj, Arya, Santhosh Sivan and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema, and the big-budget entertainer is slated to hit the screens on March 30.

The Mammootty-starrer will also have a fans show in Australia at 8.40 pm in Event Cinemas Liverpool on March 31, followed by other special shows on the next day at 6.15 pm and 8.40 pm.

