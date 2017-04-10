Game of Thrones is one of the raunchiest shows on television and the stars of the fantasy series are not new to nudity or flashing more than what's considered appropriate. And on Sunday evening, two of the show's stars found themselves attracting a lot of media attention when they flashed more than they intended.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, who fell in love while filming Season 2 of Game of Thrones in Iceland, attended the 2017 Olivier Awards in London on Sunday, and they looked sensational together. Leslie, who played Ygritte, was dressed in a red floor-length red dress through which her black Christian Dior boxer shorts were visible.

The beautiful couple return ❤️. Welcome back to The #OlivierAwards Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. pic.twitter.com/rripdNZPmg — MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) April 9, 2017

Harington looked dashing in a tuxedo and he stayed glued to his girlfriend throughout the evening.

Harington told Vogue last year that "The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season" was his best memory. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

Meanwhile, the other Game of Thrones star who suffered a wardrobe malfunction was Charlotte Hope, who accidentally flashed her nipples. Hope was dressed in a white dress with a plunging neckline and she decided to go braless, which caused the accidental reveal. Hope played Myranda in Game of Thrones. The character was Ramsay Bolton's lover and like him, she was also sadistic and cruel.

Myranda died in Season 6 of Game of Thrones.