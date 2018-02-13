It has become a tradition to countdown to the most loved day of the year, Valentine's Day, by celebrating each expression of love. From gifting teddy bears and chocolates to slowly moving closer to the physical form of expression, youngsters step out of the hugs and reach out for a romantic kiss today.

While Bollywood has some stunning examples of making the first move and leave a lasting memory of the first kiss, as seen in movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Murder, 2 States, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bachna Ae Haseeno and more, there were several cringing kiss scenes in Bollywood that will leave your partner thinking that you are a bad kisser.

Here are a few examples:

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani:

Oh, it still gives us the weird shivers! This iconic scene under the rains made headlines during the film's release but in retrospect, this was one of the bad kisses Bollywood has ever seen. Trying their best to create a physical chemistry, it is evident that Aamir is not comfortable. If you look closer, he is hardly touching Karisma's lips. Come on, if you are going to share a kiss, make it meaningful and give it all in.

Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham in Shootout At Wadala:

Although it is considered as one of the passionate on-screen smooch, the kissing scene from Shootout at Wadala featuring Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham will only help you chase the woman away, especially if it's your first kiss with her. Ideally, your kiss should be a tease. Women like it soft, a kiss should never feel an abuse to the lips.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's attempt in A Gentlemen:

Yes, both the actors ooze confidence and sensuality in their respective auras but put together especially in a kissing shot and the magic fizzles out, serving another example of how not to kiss. The set up was right, the moment was right but the kiss, big no! Sidharth is seen trying way too hard and eventually misses Jacqueline's lips in the moment. If you don't know where the lips are, no matter how passionate the moment is, you are bound to set the mood off and well, tata bye-bye!

Tapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan from Judwaa 2:

Let's face it, Tapsee was not a good kisser in the movie. There were two scenes featuring the actress with Varun Dhawan and both of the shots did not ignite any sort of chemistry among viewers. Although the first kiss was forced, in the second, Tapsee is seen pulling Varun and landing a kiss. The second kiss watched Varun give in but Tapsee still remained close to the idea. This serves as a fine example of not diving in when you're not ready – this goes for both men and women.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hain Jaan:

Last but definitely not the least Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who has been in the industry for over two decades, opted to jump on the bandwagon and planted his first on-screen kiss in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hain Jaan. The unimpressive kiss watched SRK stand like a stone statue while Katrina attempted to create the magic. Again teaching the lesson, don't do it if you don't want to.