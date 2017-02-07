Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party has shattered the lifetime collection record of Rangitaranga at the US box office in the first weekend and became the all time highest grossing Kannada movie in the country.

Kirik Party, released in India on December 29, 2016, has earned critical acclaim and commercial success. On the back of its good run, JOLLYHITS acquired Kirik Party's overseas theatrical rights in January. JOLLYHITS tweeted on January 15: "JOLLYHITS Acquires #kirikparty kannada blockbuster overseas rights for USA, CANADA & EUROPE #rakshithshetty..FEB 1st grand release."

The distribution house booked nearly 60 screens across America and also held premieres on Wednesday and Thursday, 33 days after its release in India. The Rakshit Shetty starrer has elicited positive response from the audience and the word of mouth boosted the collection on the following days. Kirik Party has collected $235,030 at the US box office in the first weekend.

Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday: "Kannada film #KirikParty is TERRIFIC in USA... Wed + Thu $ 54,555, Fri $ 47,480, Sat $ 92,606. Total: $ 194,641 [₹ 1.31 cr]. @Rentrak" The trade analyst added on Monday: "Kannada film #KirikParty makes a STRONG IMPACT in USA... Sun $ 37,606. Total: $ 233,507 [₹ 1.57 cr]. @Rentrak."

The bosses of JOLLYHITS are thrilled over the superb collection of Kirik Party at the US box office. They tweeted: "#kirikparty - TOTAL USA gross first 5 days @ $235,030... amazing numbers. Thanks to all audience for making KP a huge hit. #rakshithshetty."

Rangitaranga and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu had a lifetime collection of $200,802 and $1,70,563 at the US box office. Now, Kirik Party smashed both the records in its opening weekend to top the list.

Here's the list of all time highest grossing Kannada movies at the US box office. The numbers are based on various reports and may vary from the actual figures released by makers/distributors.