Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who hogged the limelight with hit Kannada movie Kirik Party, is said to foray into Tollywood and she will be seen romancing actor Nani in her debut Telugu movie.

It is rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna is getting several calls from Tamil and Telugu filmmakers, who have been impressed with her performance in Kirik Party. The buzz is that the producers of Nani's forthcoming movie have approached her for the female lead in it. The actress is currently in talks with the makers.

Sources close to her say that she is likely to sign a doted line soon. "The actress in all likelihood will take up her first Tollywood film with Nani, provided everything goes as per plan. There are also other projects, which are interesting and the actress want to have a look, before she finalises on the best. Rashmika wants to repeat her Sandalwood success story in other langauges," the source said.

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in which she played one of the two female leads. The actress, who is now basking in the glory of its success, has signed her second Sandalwood film, which will be directed by Prakash Jayaram. She will be seen opposite Darshan in the movie, which is set to go on the floors soon.