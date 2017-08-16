Reality star Kim Kardashian seems to be missing the presence of Beyonce in her life, as she has apparently been trying out different ways to win back the trust of Jay Z's baby mother.

The mother of two is reportedly planning to mend her relationship with the Crazy In Love hit maker and people close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claimed that she wants to learn several things from the 35-year-old musician.

"The situation between them makes Kim sad simply because she admires Beyonce so much as a successful business woman, a talented artist, and a wonderful mother. Kim feels like she could share and learn a lot from a closer friendship with Beyonce. It is upsetting to Kim that they do not have a stronger relationship," a source told Hollywood Life.

The industry insider also said that Kanye West's baby mother is missing all the good times she spent with Beyonce and she is doing everything to get their good old days back. According to the source, they don't talk nowadays.

"Kim and Beyonce do not talk much at all and have not been close in a long time. Kim sent over some gifts when Beyonce had her twins, which did earn a thank you card from Beyonce and Jay but the communication was minimal. It's not like Beyonce and Kim text daily, or call and email each other all the time. The divide between them has grown over the last few years to the point where they are simply not that close," the source added.