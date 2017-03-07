Kim Jong-nam murder: Malaysian police says North Korean suspects hiding inside embassy

Kim Jong-nam murder: Malaysian police says North Korean suspects hiding inside embassy
Malaysias police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Tuesday (7 March) that North Korean suspects wanted in the murder of Kim Jong-nam – the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-un – are hiding inside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur. He also accused Pyongyang of not cooperating with Malaysian police in the murder investigation.
