  • February 19, 2017 20:13 IST
    By Reuters
Kim Jong-nam assassination: Malaysian police arrest 4th suspect
Following the murder of Kim Jong-nam, Malaysian police have detained a fourth suspect. An Indonesian and a Vietnamese woman, and a Malaysian man have already been arrested. At least three more suspects are at large. Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died on 13 February. He was allegedly poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport.
