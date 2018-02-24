South Korean carmaker Kia Motors is gearing up for the India innings in the second half of 2019. The sister brand of Hyundai showcased 16 international models at the Auto Expo 2018 while it was tight-lipped about the India-spec models. Emerging reports give some idea about the probable line-up of Kia Motors in India.

The carmaker reportedly plans to launch five cars in a span of 18 months. The first model due for India will be the production version of the SP Concept. The SP Concept SUV unveiled at Auto Expo 2018 is exclusively made for India. The production-spec SUV is expected to go up against Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

This SUV will be followed by four models in the following months – two locally manufactured and two CKDs. It will have a line-up of five vehicles by 2021.

A report in Autocar claims one of the locally manufactured models will be a sub-four meter SUV. It is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh and the model will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. Kia compact SUV will share the powertrains and underpinnings with the Hyundai's upcoming compact SUV that has been previewed as Carlino concept at Auto Expo 2016.

However, both Kia and Hyundai models will be poles apart in terms of design. Kia's signature design traits such as 'Tiger Nose' grille, LED lighting and extravagant application of chrome on the exterior details can be expected in the compact SUV. In addition, Kia Motors is expected to offer more customization options such as contrast roof and interior color choices and others.

The report claims Kia Motors is yet to decide on the third car to be manufactured locally. The CKD models expected in India are the SUV-flavored Sportage and Sorento. Both these vehicles were part of Kia Motors' 16 international model line-up revealed at the Auto Expo 2018.

