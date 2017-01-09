Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to enthral his fans with his 150th movie, Khaidi No. 150, set to hit the screens on January 11. The action thriller, directed by VV Vinayak and scripted by AR Murugadoss, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie also marks the mega star's comeback to the industry after a long gap of 10 years.

Read: Khaidi No. 15 trailer review

Before you head to theatres to watch Chiranjeevi on the big screen, here are five must watch movies of the megastar. The list has been compiled based on IMDB rating.

Khaidi

Directed by A Kodanda Rami Reddy, Khaidi, proved to be a turning point in the acting career of Chiranjeevi. The versatile actor played the character of Sooryam in the blockbuster, along with Madhavi, Raogopal Rao and Sumalatha in significant roles.

Abhilasha

Adapted from Yandamuri Veerendranath's novel of same name, Chiranjeevi's 1983 movie Abhilasha drew positive responses from the audience. A Kodandarami Reddy directed the megastar as he played a struggling lawyer. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Rao Gopal Rao, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao also starred in the movie.

Gharaana Mogudu

Director K Raghavendra Rao's Gharaana Mogudu, released in 1992, is one of the super star's most popular movies. The action thriller became the first South Indian project to enter the Rs 100 million club at the box office. Nagma and Vani Viswanath played female leads in the movie, which was an adaptation of the Kannada movie Anuraga aralithu.

Rudraveena

The critically acclaimed Telugu musical-drama Rudraveena, directed by K Balachander, was premiered at the 12th International Film Festival of India. Though it tanked in the box office, the movie bagged 36th National Film Awards under three categories, including the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Shobana, Ramesh Aravind, Sumithra, Devilalitha, and Brahmanandam played pivotal roles in the film. Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan also made an appearance in the movie.

Chantabbai

The 1986 movie Chantabbai is considered one of the classic comedy entertainer of the megastar. Directed by Jandhyala, starring Suhasini Mani Ratnam in the female lead role, the movie won a lot of critical acclaim upon its release at the Tollywood box office.