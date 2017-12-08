Kevin Pietersen is unlikely to participate in the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) as the England discard conceded on Friday (December 8) that he is coming to the end of his playing days.

The 37-year-old said the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, starting December 19 in Sydney, might well be his last appearance in top-flight cricket when quizzed by cricket.com.au.

"I am definitely coming to the end of my playing time. So I am definitely going to enjoy the last few digs. It's fairly close," Pietersen said, as quoted by the report.

He added: "It's the practice that you look at and you just think, 'do I want to do it?'. I have still got the energy at the moment but it's dwindling. I am coming to the end of my career."

Pietersen, who has been a prolific run-scorer for Melbourne Stars in BBL, has not played for England since being dropped from the national side after the 5-0 thrashing in 2013/14 Ashes.

The elegant right-hander though has remained one of the most sought-after cricketers in Twenty20 leagues across the world, including the cash-rich IPL.

Pietersen made his entry into the IPL as the costliest player in 2009 when he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for $1,550,000.

The former England captain, though, was never able to make a mark in the league. He last played in the tournament in 2016 under MS Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiant. He decided to give the 2017 season a miss, citing a busy winter season.

It will be interesting to see if Pietersen will take part in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), starting February next year as he was retained by Quetta Gladiators at last month's player-draft.

Pietersen had been harbouring the hopes of making the international comeback but changed his mind earlier this year. Notably, it was speculated that the flamboyant star would make a return after Alastair Cook was replaced by Joe Root as England captain earlier this year.

With 8,181 runs at 47.28 in 104 Tests and 4440 runs at 40.73 from 136 ODIs, Pietersen has been considered one of England's best batsmen, across formats.