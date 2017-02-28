In a shocking incident, a parish priest was arrested in Kerala on Monday, February 27, for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl. The accused, identified as Robin Vadakkancheril, vicar at St. Sebastian Church of Kottiyoor in Kannur district, was taken into custody from Kochi after authorities at a government childline service tipped off the police.

Also Read: Kerala priest's video talk on girls wearing jeans and t-shirt goes viral for wrong reason

The priest has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). According to the police, the girl gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital a couple of weeks ago. "We have handed him to an orphanage in Kannur for care," said the police investigating the matter.

The incident came to light after the childline service informed the police about it. The family of the minor girl is said to have been under pressure to cover up the incident with the girl asked to implicate her father instead. Local media reports suggested that it was only after being questioned that the girl revealed the priest's name.

International Business Times, India, tried to reach Mananthavady Diocese for a reaction but got no response. However, reports suggest that the priest has been expelled from the liturgy and the archdiocese has ordered an inquiry. The police said a DNA test will be conducted to confirm the paternity of the child. Aside, a case has also been registered against the private hospital for not informing the police about the childbirth.