The Malayalam movies Honey Bee 2 and Take Off are set to clash at box offices across India this week.

Honey Bee 2 Celebrations

The sequel of commercial hit Honey Bee (2013), Honey Bee 2 Celebrations has Asif Ali and Bhavana in lead roles. Audience had then tagged the Jean Paul Lal directorial as a new generation movie, which tells the story of Sebastian and Angel, who elope the day before her wedding. Angel's brothers go after the couple and their friends. The movie ended on a good note with Angel's family accepting Sebastian, and the sequel narrates what happens next in their life.

Looking at the pre-release hype of Honey Bee 2, the movie is expected to perform well at the box office. The songs of the comedy entertainer, featuring Asif, Bhavana, Lal, Balu Varghese, Baburaj and Sreenath Bhasi have already gained the attention of cine-goers. Bankrolled by Lal, Honey Bee 2, which also stars Sreenivasan, Lena, Suresh Krishna, Amith Chackalakal, Arya, Kavitha Nair, Praveena, Vijay Babu, among many others, is slated to hit the screens on Thursday, March 23.

Take Off

Take Off, starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali in lead roles, narrates the challenges faced by Indian nurses who left for Iraq in search of a better life. The movie is based on the real story of 19 Indian nurses captured by the ISIS in Tikrit during the civil war in Iraq. Expectations are sky high from the directorial venture of editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, with many celebrities promoting the movie on social media.

The two trailers released by the makers have already hinted at the storyline of Take Off, and is sure to be a visual treat for the audience. The realistic movie, bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer, in association with Rajesh Pillai Films, is scheduled to hit the theatres on Friday, March 24.