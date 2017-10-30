Superstar Mohanlal's latest movie Villain has emerged as the highest opening day grosser in Malayalam at the Kerala box office on Friday, October 27. The dark emotional thriller, helmed by B Unnikrishnan, is said to have broken the record of Mammootty's The Great Father.

While the Haneef Adeni directorial collected Rs 4.31 crore on first day of its theatrical run, Villain has apparently made a business of Rs 4.91 crore on the first day and grabbed the top spot at the Kerala box office. The movie was released in over 253 screens and also had a record number of fan shows all over the state.

After earning a stupendous collection with houseful shows on Friday, the multi-starrer also witnessed a decent opening weekend rush in Kerala.

Kochi multiplexes

On the second day, Villain earned Rs 10.22 lakh gross from 32 shows with an average theatre occupancy of 89.82 percent. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the movie had a total 33 shows and minted Rs 10.03 lakh taking a total of Rs 31.60 lakh from the five multiplexes in Kochi within three days.

Aries Plex

The second-day collection of Villain from Aries Plex SL Cinema in Thiruvananthapuram is said to be Rs 8.42 lakh from eight shows with 86.46 percent occupancy. The movie, which also has Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna, Manju Warrier and Srikanth in significant roles, collected Rs 8.14 lakh from eight shows on Sunday alone collecting a grand total of Rs 27 lakh from Aries Plex within three days.

Carnival cinemas

Villain had a total of 50 shows at eight centres of Carnival Cinemas and the Mohanlal-starrer collected Rs 10.67 lakh on the second day. Meanwhile, the total three-day collection of Mohanlal's thriller is Rs 37.70 lakh after it earned Rs 9.35 lakh on the third day of its theatrical run.