Megastar Mammootty's latest family action entertainer, The Great Father, has opened to stupendous response from the audience upon its release on Thursday, March 30. The movie had record number of fan shows all across Kerala, and was screened in 202 centres with 958 shows on the opening day itself.

Now, the makers of the Haneef Adeni-directorial have revealed the first day box office collection of the Mammootty-starrer at the Kerala box office, and it is a very good opening.

The Great Father is said to have raked in a gross collection of approximately Rs 4.31 crore on day 1 at the Kerala box office beating the existing record of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, which was on top spot till Thursday with an opening day collection of Rs 4.08 crore.

Kochi multiplexes collection

The Great Father has also performed well at the multiplexes in Kochi from where it has made a business of Rs 13.89 lakh from 47 shows. The movie, which also stars Sneha, Arya and Anikha in main roles, opened to good audience response at the six multiplexes in the city with an average theatre occupancy of 96.39%. However, the movie has failed to beat the first day gross collection of director Vysakh blockbuster action thriller, which minted Rs 14.97 lakh from 47 shows on the opening day at the multiplexes in Kochi.

Ariesplex Thiruvananthapuran

Meanwhile, The Great Father, bankrolled by August Cinema, co-owned by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Shaji Nadesan and Santhosh Sivan, is said to have earned Rs 5.43 lakh from four shows on the first day at Ariesplex in the capital city of Kerala. However, it is far less than what Pulimurugan had earned from the multiplex on the opening day of theatrical run with an earning of Rs 8.19 lakh.

