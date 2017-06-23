Rajesh Erachery, the leader of Kerala Yuva Morcha — the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — was arrested by the police for alleged possession of counterfeit currency notes and a printing machine used to print them.

Rajesh was arrested after the police conducted a raid at his house at Anchamparathi in Sreenarayanapuram, Thrissur, as part of Operation Kubera to keep a check on money lending business. Rajesh and his brother are said to be running a money lending business in the area.

At the time of his arrest, the police seized fake currency notes worth Rs 1.50 lakh in the denominations of Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. They also recovered plain sheets of paper, laptop and a cannon colour printer from a special room designed for printing the notes at the second floor of his house.