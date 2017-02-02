India is becoming a hotspot for Hollywood models and actresses off late. Last month, Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle had visited India. There is now buzz that supermodel Kendall Jenner is in India. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be visiting the country on a sexy mission. Kendall is in the country for a hot photoshoot with famous photographer Mario Tesinto.

According to a leading Indian news daily, the two are collaborating for a sizzling photoshoot in Rajasthan. All eyes are now set on the Instagram accounts of the two for any sort of hint or confirmation regarding their visit.

However, there is less likeliness of the star giving away any sort of news on her visit since she is aware it could cause frenzy in the country. Kendall Jenner seems to be touring the world in 2017 as the supermodel was recently seen attending the Paris Fashion Week with Bella Hadid.

Kendall is said to be accompanied by ace photographer Testino, who has collaborated with a number of international magazines such as GQ, Vogue, Vanity Fair and others. He has also worked with Scarlett Johansson, Blake Lively and Princess Diana, among many other top celebrities.

While Kendall might be spending time in the sandy desserts of Rajasthan, the country hosted Suits actress Markle in January. She had spent time in New Delhi and Mumbai. Prince Harry's girlfriend had visited India for a cause. She was here to work with charity organisation World Vision Canada that helps children and families in need. Markle is the global ambassador of the organisation.

Markle had soaked in the Indian tradition through the trip as she was spotted with Mehandi applied on her palms and was wearing customary bangles. Will Kendall also follow similar protocols or will she opt for a special kind of Indian touch to the photoshoot, only time will tell.