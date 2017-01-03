It looks like Kendall Jenner and her pal Hailey Baldwin are both falling for Jordan Clarkson, a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. On New Year's eve, Jenner was spotted making out with Clarkson and at another point the athlete was spotted holding hands with Baldwin.

Also Read: ABC's The Bachelor 2017: Here's why the network really needs Nick Viall to fall in love

Interestingly, there seems to be no awkwardness between the two as Jenner and Baldwin were spotted hanging out in West Hollywood on January 2. This isn't the first time the duo has been involved in an alleged love triangle. Back in 2015, both of them were linked with Justin Bieber, and Baldwin and the Canadian pop sensation dated briefly in 2016.

Last year, in an interview with W magazine, Jenner admitted that she once had a crush on Bieber, but she is no longer infatuated with the singer.

"I was more into the Disney kids. Like, I think I had a crush on Zack and Cody [Dylan and Cole Sprouse] from Suite Life of Zack and Cody," she explained, before adding, "Justin Bieber was like the pop star of my time. I feel like I must have had a 12-year-old crush on him."

"Not anymore though!" she quickly added.

The reality show star seems to have a thing for singers. According to a HollywoodLife source, Chris Brown and Jenner share a special bond and she was secretly thrilled when he liked a picture of her flaunting her nipples.

"Kendall is still flattered when Chris compliments her," said the source. "They have a special bond and in another life time they would be boyfriend and girlfriend. They love flirting with each other, but that's where the romance stops. Kendall doesn't want to jeopardize their friendship by dating. As far as Chris liking her sexy nipple pic, Kendall secretly loves the attention!"