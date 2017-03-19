Supermodel Kendall Jenner has been spotted for the first time since the robbery incident at her Hollywood Hills residence. The 21-year-old took to her Instagram to post a sizzling selfie flaunting her curvaceous bottom.

The older Jenner sister was recently spotted with her best friend Hailey Baldwin while out for a retail therapy. She was seen carrying an armful of shopping bags near her Beverly Hills home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned up the heat as she showed off her bottom in a sultry Instagram post. In the picture, she is seen donning a white crop top paired with a colourful skin-tight leggings with the word "Unravel" written in black text on the side. She completed the look with a pair of ivory sneakers.

? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Recently Kendall has been a victim of burglary. Her jewellery, worth $200K, has been stolen from her Hollywood Hills home. The reality star was reportedly present at home hours before she noticed the theft.

She had called the police in the early hours of Thursday morning after she noticed that the jewellery was missing from her bedroom, according to TMZ.

The latest report of Daily Mail claimed that Victoria's Secret model had fired her security guard who was on duty when the theft took place.