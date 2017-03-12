Actress Keerthy Suresh, who is the younger daughter of Malayalam film producer, Suresh Kumar, is rumoured to be getting Rs 1 crore as remuneration for Bellamkonda Srinivas' upcoming movie.

She made her debut as heroine with the Malayalam movie Geethaanjali in 2013 and she forayed into Tamil with Idhu Enna Maayam in 2015 and in Telugu with Nenu Sailaja in 2016. Both the films became hits at the box office and there has been no looking back for this talented bubbly actress, who has been flooded with offers from both Tollywood and Kollywood. She has started starring opposite superstars.

The buzz is that Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas in director Sriwas' upcoming movie. She reportedly quoted high amount for the film and Bellamkonda Suresh, who is known for shelling out hefty sums for his son's films, has reportedly agreed to pay her Rs 1 crore, which she quoted as her salary for his project.

It was rumoured that Keerthy Suresh hiked her remuneration and started asking whopping sums to be part of projects after seeing such a huge demand in the industry. But the actress had denied all such rumours at the audio launch of Rajini Murugan. She had claimed that her payment was yet to cross Rs 40 lakh.