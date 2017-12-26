SHINee member Taemin has cancelled his special stage performance for the KBS Song Festival 2017, which will be held at the KBS Hall on December 29.

The organisers of the annual end-of-the-year music program have released a statement explaining why the young Korean heartthrob will not be attending the event.

Also read SBS Gayo Daejun 2017 highlights: EXO, BTS, Wanna One and others set the stage on fire

The statement read as below:

Preparations were under way for the mentors of KBS's 'The Unit,' Hwang Chi Yeol, HyunA, and Taemin, to put on solo performances for KBS Song Festival. However, due to various circumstances, Taemin is in need of rest, and the decision was made for Taemin not to attend the show.

Though we wanted very much to do the show with Taemin, this time, he will just be with us in our hearts. We apologize to all the fans who were waiting in anticipation for Taemin's performance. We trust that fans will understand our decision, and we ask for everyone's support and kind understanding.

Although the much-awaited performance by the SHINee member has been cancelled, the Korean music lovers do not need to be disappointed. The member of SEVENTEEN, GFRIEND and MAMAMOO are planning to set the stage on fire with their special performances.

SEVENTEEN – the 13-member boy group under Pledis Entertainment – is preparing a very special treat for their fans across the globe with a performance that will highlight the abilities of each of the band members.

MAMAMOO – the four-member girl group formed by Rainbow Bridge World, will be setting the stage on fire with all the hit K-Pop songs that were released in 2017.

Meanwhile, GFRIEND – the six-member girl group formed by Source Music – will be taking their fans on a trip down memory lane with their performances. They are planning to dance to the tunes of all the hot K-Pop songs of the 1990s by popular girl groups of that time.