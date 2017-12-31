KBS Drama Awards 2017 is just around the corner. It will celebrate the best talents of the industry. The star-studded ceremony will kick- start with a live telecast at 9:15 pm KST on December 31.

With an attractive list of attendees and celebrity performers, the evening will see some exciting and heart-warming performances. But before the event begins, here is a detailed roundup of the show.

The star-studded award night will be broadcast live on KBS. Tune in to the channel at 7 pm KST on Sunday to check out the latest trends of the season as celebrities walk the red carpet before entering the venue.

Where to watch KBS Drama Awards 2017 online:

If you are not around your television set, click on KBS.co.kr to watch the red carpet arrivals and the main event online on the official website at the same time of the telecast.

Korean drama lovers across the world can also watch the event by clicking here. The event organisers could also provide live updates on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the network.

Celebrity lineup for the award night:

Moonlight Drawn By Clouds star Park Bo Gum will be reuniting with his co-star Kim Yoo Jung for presenting the Top Excellence Award.

Other prominent celebrity presenters are Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, Are You Human, Too? cast members Seo Kang Joon and Gong Seung Yeon, Do You Want To Live Together? actors Lee Sang Woo and Han Ji Hye as well as Highlight's Yoon Doojoon.

Who all are nominated:

Netizen Award – Male

Go Kyung Pyo for Strongest Deliveryman

Kwon Sang Woo for Mystery Queen

Kim Jung Hyun for School 2017

Namgoong Min for Chief Kim

Park Seo Joon for Fight My Way

Park Hyung Sik for Hwarang

Son Ho Jun for Go Back Couple and Let Us Meet

Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog

Yoon Hyun Min for Witch's Court

2PM member Junho for Chief Kim

Netizen Award – Female

Gugudan member Kim Sejeong for School 2017

Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way

Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life

Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange

Jang Nara for Go Back Couple

Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court

Jung So Min for Father Is Strange

Jo Yeo Jeong for Perfect Wife

Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman

Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen

Best Couple Award

Kim Seung Soo and Myung Se Bin for First Love Again

Namgoong Min and Nam Sang Mi for Chief Kim

Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim

Ryu Soo Young and Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange

Kwon Sang Woo and Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way

Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon for Fight My Way

Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Sejeong for School 2017

Go Kyung Pyo and Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman

Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life

Yoon Hyun Min and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court

Woo Do Hwan and Ryu Hwayoung for Mad Dog

Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple

Best New Actor Award