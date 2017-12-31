KBS Drama Awards 2017 is just around the corner. It will celebrate the best talents of the industry. The star-studded ceremony will kick- start with a live telecast at 9:15 pm KST on December 31.
With an attractive list of attendees and celebrity performers, the evening will see some exciting and heart-warming performances. But before the event begins, here is a detailed roundup of the show.
The star-studded award night will be broadcast live on KBS. Tune in to the channel at 7 pm KST on Sunday to check out the latest trends of the season as celebrities walk the red carpet before entering the venue.
Where to watch KBS Drama Awards 2017 online:
If you are not around your television set, click on KBS.co.kr to watch the red carpet arrivals and the main event online on the official website at the same time of the telecast.
Korean drama lovers across the world can also watch the event by clicking here. The event organisers could also provide live updates on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the network.
Celebrity lineup for the award night:
Moonlight Drawn By Clouds star Park Bo Gum will be reuniting with his co-star Kim Yoo Jung for presenting the Top Excellence Award.
Other prominent celebrity presenters are Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, Are You Human, Too? cast members Seo Kang Joon and Gong Seung Yeon, Do You Want To Live Together? actors Lee Sang Woo and Han Ji Hye as well as Highlight's Yoon Doojoon.
Who all are nominated:
Netizen Award – Male
- Go Kyung Pyo for Strongest Deliveryman
- Kwon Sang Woo for Mystery Queen
- Kim Jung Hyun for School 2017
- Namgoong Min for Chief Kim
- Park Seo Joon for Fight My Way
- Park Hyung Sik for Hwarang
- Son Ho Jun for Go Back Couple and Let Us Meet
- Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog
- Yoon Hyun Min for Witch's Court
- 2PM member Junho for Chief Kim
Netizen Award – Female
- Gugudan member Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange
- Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
- Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Jung So Min for Father Is Strange
- Jo Yeo Jeong for Perfect Wife
- Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen
Best Couple Award
- Kim Seung Soo and Myung Se Bin for First Love Again
- Namgoong Min and Nam Sang Mi for Chief Kim
- Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim
- Ryu Soo Young and Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange
- Kwon Sang Woo and Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen
- Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon for Fight My Way
- Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Go Kyung Pyo and Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Yoon Hyun Min and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Woo Do Hwan and Ryu Hwayoung for Mad Dog
- Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
Best New Actor Award
- Kim Jung Hyun for School 2017
- Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog
- Ahn Jae Hong for Fight My Way
- Kim Seon Ho for Strongest Deliveryman
- Jang Ki Yong for Go Back Couple
- Song Won Seok for Dal Soon's Spring
- Lee Tae Hwan for My Golden Life
- 2PM member Junho for Chief Kim