Mimicry artiste-turned-filmmaker Nadhirshah's second directorial venture, Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan (also spelt Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan or KHR), which was released on November 18, opened to a positive response from the audience. Despite being hit by demonetisation, the movie, which has entered the 50th day of theatrical run, has been performing well at the box office in Kerala.

Also read: Reasons to watch KHR

The comedy entertainer, starring scriptwriter Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the title role, has raked in more than Rs 40 crore at the worldwide box office in less than two months of its release. Bibin George, who has scripted the movie along with Vishnu, announced the news via his Facebook account on Friday, January 6.

According to trade analysts, Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan is said to have grossed approximately Rs 2.45 crore from multiplexes in Kochi in 49 days. The film earned Rs 1.17 lakh on the 49th day from 18 shows at four screens in the city with an average theatre occupancy of 25.53 percent.

Besides positive word-of-mouth publicity, the Nadhirshah-directed movie also gained from being the only recent release in Malayalam. The release dates of four films, which were scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Christmas, were postponed due to the ongoing tiff between the distributors and producers' association in Mollywood. Due to the theatre strike, it was being said that KHR and Mohanlal's Pulimurugan will be withdrawn from theatres. However, Nadhirshah had refuted them, clarifying that his movie will be screened for the audience to enjoy the Christmas season. The movie is currently being screened at 44 theatres throughout Kerala and is in its eighth week.

Bankrolled by actor Dileep, KHR narrates the story of an aspiring actor in the backdrop of a village in Kerala. The movie also stars Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Siddhique in significant roles. it features Prayaga Martin and Lijomol Jose in female lead roles.